Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Dinosaur Jr. return with “Hold Unknown”, first new single in two years: Stream

Killer cut is taken from Adult Swim's eclectic Singles Series

by
on February 28, 2018, 1:57pm
0 comments
Dinosaur Jr.
Dinosaur Jr.

Dinosaur Jr. return today with their first piece of new material since their 2016 album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. The single is titled “Hold Unknown” and is part of Adult Swim’s ongoing, eclectic Singles Series.

Like an adrenaline rush to the brain, the track charges forward fueled by a flurry of lightning guitars, slamming drums, and the distinct yelp of frontman J Mascis. Considering the lack of restraint and speeds Dinosaur Jr. are rocking at here, it’s no wonder where the song got its name. Hear it below.

(Read: In 1987, Dinosaur Jr. Dared to Make Guitar Rock Great Again)

Since their 2016 record, Dinosaur Jr. have toured and released their very own emojis. They also performed their classic 1987 album, You’re Living All Over Me, in full at Riot Fest 2017.

Previous Story
Zomby, Busdriver, and Kool A.D. accused of sexual assault: Report
Next Story
Full House creator Jeff Franklin evicted from his own show for bad behavior
No comments