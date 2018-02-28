Dinosaur Jr. return with “Hold Unknown”, first new single in two years: Stream

Dinosaur Jr.

Dinosaur Jr. return today with their first piece of new material since their 2016 album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not. The single is titled “Hold Unknown” and is part of Adult Swim’s ongoing, eclectic Singles Series.

Like an adrenaline rush to the brain, the track charges forward fueled by a flurry of lightning guitars, slamming drums, and the distinct yelp of frontman J Mascis. Considering the lack of restraint and speeds Dinosaur Jr. are rocking at here, it’s no wonder where the song got its name. Hear it below.

(Read: In 1987, Dinosaur Jr. Dared to Make Guitar Rock Great Again)

Since their 2016 record, Dinosaur Jr. have toured and released their very own emojis. They also performed their classic 1987 album, You’re Living All Over Me, in full at Riot Fest 2017.