Diplo and MØ recruit DC rapper Goldlink for performance of “Get It Right” on Fallon: Watch

The pair's pop banger premiered as part of the 2017 Major Lazer documentary Give Me Future

by
on February 07, 2018, 10:45am
Mo, Diplo, and Goldlink on Fallon

In November, Diplo and  shared “Get It Right”, a kaleidoscopic banger that appears on the soundtrack for Major Lazer’s Give Me Future documentary. Last week, Diplo dropped a remix featuring DC rapper Goldlink. Last night, all three have paired up for a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It’s a delightful performance, with Diplo and  teaming up for some charming choreography against a minimal stage. Goldlink shows up halfway through, and the joy MØ takes in his rhymes is infectious. Watch it below.

 is currently touring North America with Cashmere Cat, while Diplo and Goldlink are both booked at multiple festivals throughout 2018.

 

