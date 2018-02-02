DJ Premier and Royce Da 5’9″ announce collaborative new album as PRhyme, share “Era” video featuring Dave East: Watch

Four years after releasing their self-titled debut, DJ Premier and Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9″ are reviving their collaborative project, PRhyme. The duo’s sophomore album, aptly titled PRhyme 2, is slated for arrival on March 16th.

While their first LP saw DJ Premier incorporate samples from composer/producer Adrian Younge (Kendrick Lamar, Ghostface Killah), the follow-up features original music from Philadelphia-bred producer AntMan. The titles and featured artists for PRhyme 2’s 17 tracks have yet to be revealed, but if the record is anything like its predecessor — which counted Killer Mike, ScHoolboy Q, and Common as guests — fans will likely be in for another treat.

As a little sneak peek of what’s to come, PRhyme have shared a song called “Era” featuring Dave East. Over percolating, thumping production, they lament the present day: “Sometimes I feel like I’m stuck in the wrong fuckin’ era… You supposed to be the future of the world.” They also drop references to De La Soul, Outkast, Oprah, J Dilla, and Scarface.

Check it out below via its official video. Directed by Jacob Arden McClure, it’s a stirring watch that shows violent clashes between between cops and protestors as well as people of color and the KKK.