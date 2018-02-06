Donald Trump Jr. says his dad can’t be racist because of “all the rappers” he apparently took photos with

Poor Donald Trump. He’s mad people think he’s a racist for decrying “shithole” countries in Africa, calling unauthorized Mexican immigrants “rapists,” repeatedly attacking black football players for peacefully protesting, or spending $85,000 on full-page newspaper ads calling for the execution of the Central Park Five, who were later exonerated. It’ll be okay, though, because his least favorite male child — Donald Trump, Jr. — has his back. Ever the elegant linguist, DTJ is defending POTUS by saying his dad can’t be racist because he used to hang out with rappers.

In a video interview posted by conservative site The Daily Caller, the younger Trump fields a barrage of Nerf ball questions from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. At one point, she asks about “the left’s efforts to frame your dad and anyone who supports your dad as a hater, as a racist, as a fascist.”

“It’s been terrible to watch, because I know him, I’ve seen him my whole life, I’ve seen the things he’s done,” Trump Jr. responds. “It’s amazing, all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson to Al Sharpton, I have pictures with them.”

Ah, yes, the Weinstein tactic, 2018’s “I have black friends.” “How could I ever have assaulted this woman with whom I once posed in a photo?” For what it’s worth, the industry’s rappers haven’t been shy in their feelings on our current president. Snoop Dogg parodied Trump in a video, Waka Flocka Flame recently wiped his ass with a Trump t-shirt, and JAY-Z described him as a “superbug.” Eminem, on the other hand, has probably been the most vocal anti-Trump voice in hip-hop, but, unlike the aforementioned, Trump has nothing to say about Em’s opinions. Gee, we wonder why.

Watch the full interview below, if you’ve got the stomach for it.