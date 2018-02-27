Drunk Jennifer Lawrence reveals she tried flirting with Larry David, “but it was very one-sided”

Jennifer Lawrence on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to promote her latest film, Red Sparrow. However, after knocking back a couple of shots of Cuban rum with her gracious host, the interview deviated far from the pre-planned talking points. She even went so far as to recount a night of flirtation with Larry David.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2018)

With shoes kicked off and a little tipsy spark in her eye, Lawrence chatted about America’s ramshackle government and how she’s doing her part to involve youth in the political process (or as she so drunkenly, err, eloquently phrased, “Talking to kids about corruption”). She also took a jab at Harvey Weinstein for repeatedly dragging her into his ugly, scandalous mess (“He is that horrible ass boil that does not go away”).

Perhaps the most entertaining tidbit came toward the end of her talk with Colbert. Lawrence relayed an anecdote from when she attended Amy Schumer’s wedding. Apparently she had “flirted with Larry David all night, but it was very one-sided.” At one point in the evening, she and Schumer were on Schumer’s roof talking about marriage, life, and love, and Lawrence had to stop her mid-sentence. “Amy, every minute that I’m here, Larry could be leaving.” Nothing ever came of their her flirtations, but she’s still holding out hope. Larry, if you’re reading this, give the gal a call!

Watch the funny segment below.