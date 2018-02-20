EarthGang announce new EP, Royalty, share “Nothing But The Best”: Stream

Earthgang, photo by Faye Webster

February Artist of the Month EarthGang are working toward the completion of their upcoming full-length, Mirrorland. In the meantime, the Atlanta duo will round out their EP trilogy on Friday with the release of Royalty. As a preview, EarthGang have shared the lead single, “Nothing But The Best”.

It features Ari Lennox, a fellow signee to J. Cole’s Dreamville label, and is produced by Childish Major. Over a snaking bassline, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot trade intricate rhymes interweaved with Lennox’s catchy vocals. Check it out below.

(Read: Artist of the Month EarthGang on Breaking the Mold in Atlanta)

Royalty follows EarthGang’s 2017 EPs, Rags and Robots. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Royalty Artwork:

Royalty Tracklist:

01. Cocktail

02. Skit 1

03. Build

04. Nothing But the Best (feat. Ari Lennox)

05. Skit 2

06. Off the Lot (feat. Mereba)

07. Lolsmh

08. Skit 3

EarthGang are currently on the second leg of their North American tour. Check out the complete schedule below.

EarthGang 2018 Tour Dates:

02/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

02/22 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s *

02/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Club *

02/26 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live *

02/27 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

03/02 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall *

03/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird *

03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre *

03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Entry *

03/06 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

03/09 – Calgary, AB @ The HiFi Club *

03/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Soundcloud *

04/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s #

04/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

* = w/ J.I.D.

# = Goldlink