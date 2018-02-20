EarthGang announce new EP, Royalty, share “Nothing But The Best”: Stream

February Artist of the Month EarthGang are working toward the completion of their upcoming full-length, Mirrorland. In the meantime, the Atlanta duo will round out their EP trilogy on Friday with the release of Royalty. As a preview, EarthGang have shared the lead single, “Nothing But The Best”.
It features Ari Lennox, a fellow signee to J. Cole’s Dreamville label, and is produced by Childish Major. Over a snaking bassline, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot trade intricate rhymes interweaved with Lennox’s catchy vocals. Check it out below.
(Read: Artist of the Month EarthGang on Breaking the Mold in Atlanta)
Royalty follows EarthGang’s 2017 EPs, Rags and Robots. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Royalty Artwork:
Royalty Tracklist:
01. Cocktail
02. Skit 1
03. Build
04. Nothing But the Best (feat. Ari Lennox)
05. Skit 2
06. Off the Lot (feat. Mereba)
07. Lolsmh
08. Skit 3
EarthGang are currently on the second leg of their North American tour. Check out the complete schedule below.
EarthGang 2018 Tour Dates:
02/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *
02/22 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *
02/24 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s *
02/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamo City Music Club *
02/26 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live *
02/27 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *
03/01 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *
03/02 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall *
03/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird *
03/04 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theatre *
03/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Entry *
03/06 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
03/09 – Calgary, AB @ The HiFi Club *
03/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Soundcloud *
04/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s #
04/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
* = w/ J.I.D.
# = Goldlink