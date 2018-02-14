Eddie Vedder joins Will Ferrell, Chad Smith, Mike McCready, and Brandi Carlile to cover Depeche Mode: Watch

Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell Chad Smith, and Mike McCready, photo via Instagram/mardihamilton

On Monday night, Will Ferrell and his real-life doppelgänger, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, joined forces with Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Brandi Carlile for “One Classy Night In Seattle.” The charity event benefited Cancer for College, a nonprofit that provides scholarship money to students who have survived cancer.

According to The Seattle Times, the comedy/music supergroup — which Ferrell named after Judy Blume’s classic young adult novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — was rounded out by a rhythm section that included Carlile’s bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Stefan Lessard of Dave Matthews Band. Together, they performed covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire”, The Rolling Stones’ “Sway”, Led Zeppelin’s “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You”, and R.E.M.’s “So. Central Rain”.

The biggest highlight, however, came toward the end of the evening when McCready’s Pearl Jam bandmate, Eddie Vedder, walked on stage for a rousing cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”. After being introduced by Ferrell as a “local, homegrown kid” trying out for the group, Vedder showed off his tambourine skills while Carlile belted out the vocals. Midway through the song, Ferrell reemerged from backstage with his signature cowbell in tow. Check out the fan-shot footage below.

Ferrell and Smith have forged a friendship dating back to their epic drum duel on The Tonight Show four years ago and subsequent rematches at charity events. “One Classy Night In Seattle” wasn’t the first time they’ve been joined on stage by McCready and Carlile, either. During Ferrell’s annual Cancer For Cancer charity event in 2014, they performed under the moniker of “I Pissed My Pants” and covered The Rolling Stones’ “Honky Tonk Women”.

Relive that performance below.