EELS turns over a new leaf on “Today is the Day”: Stream

April 6th marks the release of The Deconstruction, the new album from EELS. Spanning 15 tracks, it follows the act’s The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett from 2014.

The LP’s title track and lead single showcased frontman/songwriter E’s (aka Mark Oliver Everett) simmering orchestral side. The second preview, titled “Today is the Day”, flaunts something else entirely. Over sunny, buoyant guitar strums, Everett offers up a positive outlook on the future. “Today is the day it starts right here,” he sings on the poppy cut, vowing to put his worries behind him and turn over a new leaf.

Hear it down below.

To coincide with The Deconstruction, EELS will head out on a lengthy world tour beginning at the end of May; find all the dates here.

The Deconstruction Tracklist:

01. The Deconstruction

02. Bone Dry

03. The Quandary

04. Premonition

05. Rusty Pipes

06. The Epiphany

07. Today is the Day

08. Sweet Scorched Earth

09. Coming Back

10. Be Hurt

11. You Are The Shining Light

12. There I Said It

13. Archie Goodnight

14. The Unanswerable

15. In Our Cathedral