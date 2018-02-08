EELS turns over a new leaf on “Today is the Day”: Stream

April 6th marks the release of The Deconstruction, the new album from EELS. Spanning 15 tracks, it follows the act’s The Cautionary Tales of Mark Oliver Everett from 2014.
(Read: 20 Criminally Overlooked Post-2000 College Rock Albums)
The LP’s title track and lead single showcased frontman/songwriter E’s (aka Mark Oliver Everett) simmering orchestral side. The second preview, titled “Today is the Day”, flaunts something else entirely. Over sunny, buoyant guitar strums, Everett offers up a positive outlook on the future. “Today is the day it starts right here,” he sings on the poppy cut, vowing to put his worries behind him and turn over a new leaf.
Hear it down below.
To coincide with The Deconstruction, EELS will head out on a lengthy world tour beginning at the end of May; find all the dates here.
The Deconstruction Tracklist:
01. The Deconstruction
02. Bone Dry
03. The Quandary
04. Premonition
05. Rusty Pipes
06. The Epiphany
07. Today is the Day
08. Sweet Scorched Earth
09. Coming Back
10. Be Hurt
11. You Are The Shining Light
12. There I Said It
13. Archie Goodnight
14. The Unanswerable
15. In Our Cathedral