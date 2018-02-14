Eleanor Friedberger announces new album, Rebound, shares single “In Between Stars”: Stream

Eleanor Friedberger

Eleanor Friedberger has announced her follow-up to 2016’s New View. Entitled Rebound, the new record is due out May 4th via Frenchkiss Records.

The album’s title comes from a club in Greece that inspired Friedberger to take a new direction with her music. While visiting Athens to connect with her half-Greek heritage, she asked a friend for the one thing she should do before she left. Her suggestion was a club called Rebound, a place she was told would be “a time warp; kind of an 80s goth disco where everyone does the chicken dance; you’ll love it… but it’s only open on Saturdays after 3:00 AM.” Inside the smoky venue, Friedberger came to a “revelation in terms of finding the sound and energy for my fourth album.”

Recorded largely alone with the help of producer Celemns Knieper, Rebound finds Friedberger leaving behind live instrumentation for the sort of programmed drums and synthesizers you’d hear in a dark Greek club. The resulting sonic landscape is immediately different from her past efforts, something you can hear on the lead single “In Between Stars”. Described as “an homage to ’80s dark goth pop,” the track keeps a steady pulse beating from the faded stage lights of bygone discotheques. Take a listen below.

Rebound Artwork:

In addition to the new album, Friedberger has revealed a short run of spring tour dates. Her itinerary is ahead.

Eleanor Friedberger 2018 Tour Dates:

02/15 – New York, NY @ City Vineyard at Pier 26

02/16 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

02/17 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

04/04 – London, UK @ Moth Club

04/28 – Kingston, NY @ BSP

05/01 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

05/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge