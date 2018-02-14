Ellie Goulding covers Don McLean classic “Vincent”: Stream

It’s been well over two years since the release of Delirium, the sophomore album from Ellie Goulding. Although the follow-up is still in the works, the pop singer has resurfaced today with something to tide her fans over: a cover of the Don McLean classic “Vincent”.

A tribute to Vincent Van Gogh, Goulding’s acoustic guitar-accompanied rendition is sweet yet aptly fragile. The Valentine’s Day timing of the cover might seem odd, but the 1971 original recounts perhaps one of the most tragic instances of unrequited love — the kind that drove the Dutch painter literally mad.

“My album isn’t ready yet, but for the best fans in the world, here’s my offering for Valentines Day,” Goulding posted on Facebook today, “a tribute to Don McLean who wrote this heartbreakingly beautiful and poignant ode to Vincent Van Gogh. So much love and big hug.”

Hear it below.

“Vincent” Cover Artwork:

In December, James Blake also covered “Vincent”; revisit that here.