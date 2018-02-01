Erasure reveal new post-classical version of “Still It’s Not Over”: Stream

Photo by Doron Gild

On March 9th, Erasure will return with World Beyond, an alternate, post-classical reinterpretation of their 2017 album, World Be Gone. The UK synthpop veterans recorded the LP in just a little over a week with the help of Brussels’ own post-classical Echo Collective, known for their work with the likes of Johannsson and Stars of the Lid.

“The process of this project was really deconstruction and re-purposing,” Echo Collective member Neil Leiter explained in a statement. “By stripping so much away, we were able to find a new space for [Erasure’s] Andy [Bell] to fill. The text of the songs became much more important in the overall construction of the songs, and Andy was free to explore more dynamics and vocal range.” Bell chimed in, adding, “The reinterpretations have brought such enormous context to the songs, it has created a new place for them.”

Fans had a peek at the forthcoming World Beyond last month with a video taken from Erasure’s recording sessions. Today, the first official track from the release, an update on “Still It’s Not Over”, has been revealed. The cut “tackles the LGBT+ rights movement post-Stonewall and highlights the band’s place within that movement,” per a statement, and can be heard below.

Here’s the original version for comparison:

In support of the album, Erasure will tour North America this summer. Grab tickets here.