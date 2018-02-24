Erykah Badu celebrates birthday with Dave Chappelle, Mos Def, Anderson .Paak, and more

Erykah Badu birthday concert, photo by shaykei_she_ill // Instagram

For the last several years, Erykah Badu has celebrated her birthday with a star-studded concert at the Bomb Factory in Houston, Texas. Yesterday, Badu turned 47 and she partied alongside Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Anderson .Paak, DRAM, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more.

Watch fan-captured footage, including video of Chappelle serenading Badu with a performance of Prince’s “1999”, below.

On Thursday night, Chappelle and Bey made a surprise appearance at Madlib’s concert in San Francisco.

