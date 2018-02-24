Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Erykah Badu celebrates birthday with Dave Chappelle, Mos Def, Anderson .Paak, and more

Chappelle serenades Badu with a performance of Prince's "1999"

by
on February 24, 2018, 2:58pm
0 comments
Erykah Badu birthday concert, photo by shaykei_she_ill // Instagram
Erykah Badu birthday concert, photo by shaykei_she_ill // Instagram

For the last several years, Erykah Badu has celebrated her birthday with a star-studded concert at the Bomb Factory in Houston, Texas. Yesterday, Badu turned 47 and she partied alongside Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def),  Anderson .Paak, DRAM, Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more.

Watch fan-captured footage, including video of Chappelle serenading Badu with a performance of Prince’s “1999”, below.

On Thursday night, Chappelle and Bey made a surprise appearance at Madlib’s concert in San Francisco.

#erykahbadu Thank you @sparkle_cute_ana Birthday 29 was everything I needed.

A post shared by Brittany Lewinski (@bjackthastar) on

Jada is so pretty in person! #jadapinkettsmith #erykahbadu

A post shared by Xander (@alexcansing) on

It was a party tonight for real! #erykahbadu #music #soul

A post shared by Xander (@alexcansing) on

@anderson._paak and @erykahbadu !! #erykahbadu #andersonpaak #music #neosoul

A post shared by Xander (@alexcansing) on

<!–more

Previous Story
Bon Jovi to reunite with original lineup at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Next Story
Making a Murderer sequel series Convicting a Murderer to focus on prosecution’s side of the story
No comments