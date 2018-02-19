Father John Misty performs new song at Tokyo concert: Watch

Father John Misty, photo by Philip Cosores

Josh Tillman recently played a show in Tokyo under his Father John Misty moniker while touring behind his Grammy-nominated album, Pure Comedy. During his set, FJM performed a new song which is likely taken from the upcoming album he first promised last year.

The unreleased track could be called “Mr Tillman, Please Exit The Lobby”, one of the working titles he revealed in a recent interview with Uncut. As Stereogum points out, FJM has performed it live before, but the song has never been captured in its entirety.

Regardless of its title, the track is beefed up by a sprinkling of psychedelic guitar alongside FJM’s stream-of-consciousness vocal delivery.

Watch the fan-shot footage below.

FJM is preparing for a hectic festival schedule including appearances at Spain’s Primavera Sound, The Netherlands’ Best Kept Secret, and Panorama in New York City.