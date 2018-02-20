Father John Misty unveils studio version of new song “Mr. Tillman”: Stream

Father John Misty, photo by Philip Cosores

Just one day after video of Father John Misty performing his new song, “Mr. Tillman”, came online, the indie folk artist has revealed the studio version.

“Mr. Tillman” dances between psychedelic piano and guitar in a gentle, slightly disoriented twirl. And unlike the meta commentary on Pure Comedy, this song is far more self-focused, as the title suggests. Written from the perspective of a hotel worker checking Josh Tillman into his stay, the lyrics name drop Jason Isbell and reflect a FJM struggling with his mental state. “You left your passport in the mini fridge/ And the message with the desk says here ‘The picture isn’t his,'” it goes. “And oh just a reminder about our policy/ Don’t leave your mattress in the rain if you sleep on the balcony.”

Take a listen below, and pay attention around the two-minute mark, when Misty himself shows up.

Father John Misty said back in September that he was nearing completion on a follow-up to the ambitious Pure Comedy. It’s unknown if “Mr. Tillman” is our first listen to that effort or a standalone single.