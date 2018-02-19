Fergie apologizes for horrible National Anthem performance: “I honestly tried my best”

Fergie performs the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game went down in Los Angeles on Sunday, and I’d bet there are plenty of people who couldn’t tell you who won. Odds are even non-sports fans know who put on the worst performance of the evening, however, as Fergie’s disastrous delivery of “The Star Spangled Banner” before the game has been the talk of social media.

The former Blacked Eye Peas singer attempted to put a sultry, jazzy spin on the National Anthem, but what came out was like an over-encouraged college theater major trying her best “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” — and failing, hard. Though she wore a smile throughout, Fergie’s singing caused many onlookers to force back laughter, including Jimmy Kimmel, Chance the Rapper, and the Golden State Warrior’s Draymond Green.

After facing the backlash and mockery over the last 24 hours, Fergie has finally spoken out about her rendition. Talking to TMZ, the contrite singer said, “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

No one’s questioning her love of country, but many will surely still be questioning her “artistic risk taking” for years to come. After all, has anyone really forgotten about Rosanne? At least there’s a new worst in recent memory candidate.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

In case you missed it, here’s Fergie’s performance: