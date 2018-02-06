First clip from Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs is a vicious trash fight: Watch

Wes Anderson returns to cinemas on March 23rd with the release of Isle of Dogs. The highly anticipated production marks his second stop-motion feature following 2009’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox, and a newly revealed clip from the film hints that he’s nailed it once again.

(Read: The 101 Greatest Dogs in Film History)

The film’s story centers around a young boy searching for his dog on a Japanese island of discarded canines. The scene in question, via Vulture, finds two packs of dogs facing off for a bag of trash. Rex, voiced by Edward Norton, suggests they see if the rubbish is worth roughing each other up over first, so they tear in. When the contents are revealed to be rotten, maggot covered food stuffs, Chief (Bryan Cranston) gives a quick order and the fight is on. Things get rather vicious, as you can see in the video below.

The all-star Isle of Dogs cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance, Yoko Ono, Liev Scheiber, and (of course) Bill Murray. We’ll see this March if any of these characters rank among the best or worst of Wes Anderson’s creations.