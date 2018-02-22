Flatbush Zombies tease new album with first single “Headstone” and video: Watch

Last month, Flatbush Zombies unveiled plans to drop three (!) new projects in 2018. One of those is a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s 3001: A Laced Odyssey. It’s titled Vacation in Hell and set for release on April 6th.
(Read: Flatbush Zombies Chew On Hendrix Psychedelia and Hip-Hop)
In anticipation, the CoSigned Brooklyn hip-hop outfit has shared “Headstone”, the lead single to Vacation in Hell. As its name implies, it’s a hard-hitting cut about hustling until one’s very last breath. “Been thugging, from the cradle to the grave,” the group’s Meechy Darko raps on the hook. Later, Zombie Juice makes sure his competition knows he’s worth being feared: “Who am I? Ruthless.”
Check it out below via its accompanying black-and-white music video which translates the track’s New York toughness for the screen.
Along with Vacation in Hell, the group’s own Erick the Architect will put out an instrumental album called Arcstrumentals 2, on February 16th. There’s also a documentary on the Flatbush Zombies, dubbed Building a Ladder, arriving April 2nd.
Additionally, the collective will support the new album with a North American spring tour that launches in April. Peep that itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Flatbush Zombies 2018 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/29 – Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Event Park
05/01 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
05/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
05/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton
05/07 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
05/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
05/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
05/17 – Montreal, CA @ L’Olympia
05/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place
05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
05/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/30 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/01 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
06/02 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
06/03 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
06/07 – Austin, TX @ Emos
06/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Altzec Theater
06/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
06/11 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge
06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield