Flatbush Zombies tease new album with first single “Headstone” and video: Watch

Last month, Flatbush Zombies unveiled plans to drop three (!) new projects in 2018. One of those is a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s 3001: A Laced Odyssey. It’s titled Vacation in Hell and set for release on April 6th.

In anticipation, the CoSigned Brooklyn hip-hop outfit has shared “Headstone”, the lead single to Vacation in Hell. As its name implies, it’s a hard-hitting cut about hustling until one’s very last breath. “Been thugging, from the cradle to the grave,” the group’s Meechy Darko raps on the hook. Later, Zombie Juice makes sure his competition knows he’s worth being feared: “Who am I? Ruthless.”

Check it out below via its accompanying black-and-white music video which translates the track’s New York toughness for the screen.

Along with Vacation in Hell, the group’s own Erick the Architect will put out an instrumental album called Arcstrumentals 2, on February 16th. There’s also a documentary on the Flatbush Zombies, dubbed Building a Ladder, arriving April 2nd.

Additionally, the collective will support the new album with a North American spring tour that launches in April. Peep that itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Flatbush Zombies 2018 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/29 – Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Event Park

05/01 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

05/05 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

05/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Brenton

05/07 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

05/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

05/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

05/17 – Montreal, CA @ L’Olympia

05/18 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place

05/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

05/25 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

05/27 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/30 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/01 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

06/02 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

06/03 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

06/07 – Austin, TX @ Emos

06/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Altzec Theater

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/11 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield