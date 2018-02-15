Fleet Foxes add new dates to sprawling 2018 headlining tour of North America

Fleet Foxes, photo by Philip Cosores

Fleet Foxes may make some breezy, laid-back tunes, but let no one tell you they aren’t workhorses. After adding a batch of east coast and midwest dates to their 2018 headlining tour last month, the acclaimed folk outfit have now squeezed in a handful of additional west coast dates in support of last year’s comeback album, Crack-Up.

The new dates include shows in San Pedro, Pomona, and San Diego, as well as a tour-ending gig at Lewiston, NY’s Artpark outdoor amphitheater. As previously announced, they’ll also be playing a number of festivals, with spots at the likes of Coachella, Boston Calling, and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees.

Also announced is support from Brooklyn-based folk-pop artist Amen Dunes, who will join Fleet Foxes when they play Eugene, OR’s McDonald Theatre on April 10th.

See the band’s updated tour itinerary below, but first: watch the band join Icelandic choir Graduale Nobili for a one-take performance of “Crack-Up” as filmed at the famed Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland.

Fleet Foxes 2018 Tour Dates:

03/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

03/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/03 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

03/04 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

03/06 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts

03/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/09 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

03/10 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

03/11 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/10 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

04/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *

04/12 – San Pedro, CA @ Warner Grand *

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/15 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts *

04/17 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Pomona *

04/18 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Expo Center *

04/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley *

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Ampitheater

05/04-06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

05/10 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theater *

05/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

05/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts *

05/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/23 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre *

05/25-27 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/26 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green Shelburne Museum *

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Prague, CZ @ Velky sal Lucerna

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/10 – San Sebastian, ES @ Auditorio del Centro Kursa

07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

07/27 – Lewistown, NY @ Artpark

08/15-18 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

* = w/ Amen Dunes