Florence and the Machine expected to release new album in 2018

Last year, Florence and the Machine noted that they were working on the follow-up to 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful. It appears the fruits of their labor will soon be available to fans: The band’s new album is likely to be released before 2018’s end.

The news was revealed by Virgin Records CEO Ted Cockle, as pointed out by Binaural. In an interview posted to the label’s site, he spoke about all the artists and new music he was excited for in the new year. “We are looking forward to great new music from Florence + The Machine, Blossoms, CHVRCHES, James Bay and Shawn Mendes,” said Cockle.

(Read: The 13 Scariest Love Songs)

Further corroborating that a new Florence and the Machine album is on the way, a biography page for composer/producer Sally Herbert — who previously contributed to How Big — notes that she’s completed the string arrangements on the UK outfit’s forthcoming album.

Currently, Florence Welch & co. have only two scheduled live performances this year, Orange Warsaw Festival in Warsaw, Poland and Melt! Festival in Ferropolis, Germany, though I imagine that’ll change in the near future.

Welch has kept busy since the release of How Big; she recently hosted a documentary on David Bowie and is scheduled to put out her first-ever book, Useless Magic, this summer.

Revisit How Big single “What Kind of Man”: