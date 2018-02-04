Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Florida man arrested for stalking and attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey

He was found in possession of a knife and a concert ticket to Del Rey's show

by
on February 04, 2018, 12:27am
0 comments

A 43-year-old Florida man has been arrested for stalking and attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey.

The man, identified as Michael Hunt of Riverview, Florida, allegedly made several threats against Del Rey on his personal Facebook page. According to a press release issued by Orlando Police Department, detectives found the threats “credible” and took measures to locate Hunt. He was taken into custody on Friday evening, a block from Orlando’s Amway Center, where Del Rey was performing. He was found in possession of a concert ticket and a knife.

Hunt is being held on charges of aggravated stalkers with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Previous Story
Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, Quentin Tarantino of abusive behavior
Next Story
Justin Timberlake scraps Prince hologram after speaking to Sheila E.
No comments