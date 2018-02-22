FORM Arcosanti reveals 2018 lineup: Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, Beach House, and more

Florida art rockers Hundred Waters have confirmed the 2018 lineup for their annual musical festival, FORM Arcosanti. Now in its fourth year, three-day event goes down May 11th-13th in the desert eco-city of Arcosanti, Arizona.

Scheduled performers included Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, Beach House, Courtney Barnett, Fleet Foxes, Blood Orange, Dirty Projectors, Daniel Caesar, Bombino, Mount Kimbie, Zola Jesus, Knox Fortune, Grouper, Jay Som, Julie Byrne, (Sandy Alex G), Empress Of, Caroline Polachek (formerly of Chairlift), Jenny Hval, Juliana Barwick, Mitski, Sophie, Sudan Archives, Yves Tumor, and Willow Smith. Plus, Sigur Rós’ Jónsi and collaborators Alex Somers and Paul Corley will host a liminal soundbath.

Hundred Waters will also take the stage, as will Skrillex, who signed the band to his record label, OWSLA, in 2012.

An initial wave of tickets are now availabl for $390 and include a campsite at Arcosanti. Additionally, a limited number of Patron Bundles are available starting at $1750, which include luxury glamping accommodations at Arcosanti, meals & beverages, and more for up to four guests. At checkout, participants are asked to fill out a brief application designed to promote diversity, integrity, and creativity amongst those populating the historical architectural landmark for the weekend. Find more information here.