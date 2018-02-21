Frances Bean Cobain shares unreleased photos of Kurt Cobain on singer’s 51st birthday

Kurt Cobain and Frances Bean Cobain

Today would have been the 51st birthday of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. His daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, commemorated the occasion by unearthing two never-before-seen photos of her father.

One is of Kurt and his daughter playing in a kitty pool, the other features him posing for the camera while wearing a Breeders t-shirt. “I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive,” Frances captioned her photo. “Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel.”

Kurt’s wife, Courtney Love, also honored her husband. “happy birthday baby god I miss you,” she wrote beneath a photo of the two together.

Cobain’s one-time revival, Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan, and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also paid tribute.