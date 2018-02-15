Frank Oceans shares cover of Audrey Hepburn’s “Moon River”: Stream

Frank Ocean, photo by Philip Cosores

After a busy 2017 that saw Frank Ocean drop singles like “Lens”, “RAF” featuring ASAP Rocky and Quavo, and (most recently) “Provider”, the R&B crooner cryptically promised that “If you liked 2017, you’ll love 2018.” Well, get ready for some love, because Ocean just dropped his first track of the year, and it’s something of a surprise.

Ocean posted a cover of “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s to his ever-active Tumblr page with the caption, “in the late night.” Originally sung by Audrey Hepburn in the beloved film, Ocean’s version features off-timed layered vocals weaving through the iconic guitar lines. Take a listen below.

Ocean also recently teased that he’s been sitting on the follow-up to 2016’s pair of LPs, Blonde and Endless. “’WELL I MADE THE ALBUM BEFORE 30. I JUST AINT PUT THAT BITCH OUT!’ -QUOTES FROM AN INTERVIEW I️ HAVEN’T GIVEN HAHA,” he wrote on Tumblr.