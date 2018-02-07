Franz Ferdinand offer up a faithful cover of Angel Olsen’s “Shut Up Kiss Me”: Stream

Photos by Killian Young (Franz Ferdinand) and Philip Cosores (Angel Olsen)

Franz Ferdinand‘s first album in five years, the ambitious and political Always Ascending, arrives on Friday. We’ve previously heard pre-release cuts like “Feel the Love Go” and the title track, but the band is eschewing another single in favor of a cover.

Below, stream the UK outfit’s emotional, faithful take on Angel Olsen’s “Shut Up Kiss Me” from the singer’s 2016 LP My Woman. The recording comes courtesy of SiriusXM, who hosted the band’s performance.

Franz Ferdinand are in the midst of a massive world tour in support of the new album that will keep them on the road through May. Last year, Olsen released Phases, a compilation of B-sides, rarities, and demos.