Franz Ferdinand return with new album Always Ascending: Stream

Franz Ferdinand return today with their new album, Always Ascending. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.

Spanning 10 tracks, the LP serves as the group’s fifth to date and follow-up to 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. The album also marks the first LP since Franz Ferdinand parted ways with guitarist Mike McCarthy in 2016.

Recorded at RAK Studios in London and Motorbass in Paris with French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Beastie Boys), it’s said to find Franz Ferdinand “broadening their palate.” Much of the Scottish band’s own politics also comes into play throughout the LP. Frontman Alex Kapranos elaborated on those viewpoints in an interview with 91.9 WFPK:

“For me, a measure of civilization is looking after your weak, looking after the sick… educating everybody. It seems like a really obvious thing… human compassion, you care for the sick around and about you. I feel it’s a responsibility for all of us, it’s something everybody deserves no matter what their financial circumstances are. If you don’t have a fat wallet, you don’t deserve to die. If we have the technology to save people, we should be saving people. To me, that’s a basic and essential truth.”

Always Ascending Album Artwork:

Always Ascending Tracklist:

01. Always Ascending

02. Lazy Boy

03. Paper Cages

04. Finally

05. The Academy Award

06. Lois Lane

07. Huck And Jim

08. Glimpse Of Love

09. Feel The Love Go

10. Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow

In support of Always Ascending, Franz Ferdinand will kick off a lengthy tour through Europe and the US this weekend; find all the dates here.