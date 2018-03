Future, photo by Ben Kaye

By his own standard, Future has had a low key start to 2018. Thur far, his musical output has been limited to guest spots on Tinashe’s “Faded Love” and Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead” alongside Kendrick Lamar and James Blake. Tonight, he’s returned with a new solo single, “I.C.W.N.T (I Can’t Wife No Thot)”. Take a listen below.

Last year Future put out three full-length albums: Future, HNDRXX, and Super Slimey alongside Young Thug.