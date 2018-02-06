Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to write and produce new Star Wars movies

There’s a new pair of storytellers setting a course for a galaxy far, far away. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of HBO’s smash Game of Thrones, have been tapped by Disney to write and produce a new series of Star Wars films (via Variety).

The new series will not focus on the Skywalker clan, as their story is set to end with 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX. Nor will the movies be connected to the trilogy being spearheaded by Rian Johnson, which Disney announced back in November. It’s not yet known how many films are involved in Benioff and Weiss’ deals, or if there’s the option for them to direct as Johnson is planning on doing.

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

In a joint statement, the Weiss and Benioff said they would start work on their corner of the Star Wars universe “as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.” That final season is set to air sometime next year. The fact that the creative duo will move right to Star Wars from there is probably a bad sign for the controversial Confederate series they’d planned for HBO. When reports came out that the show would posit a world in which the Civil War ended in a stalemate and slavery still exists, the backlash was immediate and intense. HBO has given no word on the future of that show, thought it appears dead with news that its creators are moving onto interstellar space battles.

There’s no timeline for when the Benioff/Weiss films will fly into theaters, but fans are probably too preoccupied deciding whether or not to be excited for the May 25th release of Solo: A Star Wars Story.