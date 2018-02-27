Ghost announce Rats On The Road North American tour

Ghost, photo by David Brendan Hall

In December, the spooky Swedes of metal outfit Ghost released a live album, the two-disc Ceremony and Devotion. Now, the Grammy-winning rockers are bringing their painted mugs and theatrical horror show to venues throughout North America.

Kicking off in early May, the Rats on the Road Tour spans 20 dates and culminates with an appearance at Rocklahoma. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, March 3rd via the band’s official website, though scaredy cats need not apply.

In a press release, the band also promised that new music is on the way. Their last LP of original material was 2015’s Meliora, though the subsequent, cover-heavy Popestar EP featured a new cut, “Square Hammer”.

Ghost 2018 Tour Dates:

04/20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous

05/05 – Riverside, CA @ RMA

05/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

05/08 – Houston, TX @ Revention

05/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli

05/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

05/15 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ

05/20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

05/22 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC

05/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

05/26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

05/27 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

05/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theater

05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/01 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater