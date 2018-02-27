Ghost announce Rats On The Road North American tour

In December, the spooky Swedes of metal outfit Ghost released a live album, the two-disc Ceremony and Devotion. Now, the Grammy-winning rockers are bringing their painted mugs and theatrical horror show to venues throughout North America.
Kicking off in early May, the Rats on the Road Tour spans 20 dates and culminates with an appearance at Rocklahoma. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, March 3rd via the band’s official website, though scaredy cats need not apply.
In a press release, the band also promised that new music is on the way. Their last LP of original material was 2015’s Meliora, though the subsequent, cover-heavy Popestar EP featured a new cut, “Square Hammer”.
Ghost 2018 Tour Dates:
04/20-21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous
05/05 – Riverside, CA @ RMA
05/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
05/08 – Houston, TX @ Revention
05/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli
05/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theatre
05/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
05/15 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Crouse Hinds Theater
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ
05/20 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
05/22 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Tennessee PAC
05/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
05/26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
05/27 – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center
05/29 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theater
05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
06/01 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater