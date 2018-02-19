Goblin’s complete score for Dawn of the Dead gets new vinyl reissue

Waxwork Records has killing it over the last few years repressing classic horror and cult movies’ soundtracks to vinyl. Today, they’re announcing their latest reissue, the score to one of the most beloved and iconic zombie films of all time, George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

Available tomorrow (February 20th), this fresh reissue marks the first time the entire score has ever been available on vinyl. Composed by the genre’s favorite progressive rock outfit, Italy’s Goblin, the soundtrack has only previously been available in parts, with 11 of the tracks being the most collected on one release. Now, Waxwork is putting all 17 of Goblin’s songs together in a gorgeous double-LP package.

(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)

The newly remastered tracks have been pressed on “zombie flesh” colored vinyl, a swirl of decaying blues and greens. The LPs come housed in a deluxe gatefold package with new artwork by Brazilian illustrator Butcher Billy. Also included is a 12-inch-by-12-inch art print.

As a preview of what Waxwork is raising from the dead on this expanded OST, take a listen to “L’alba Dei Morti Viventi (Alternate Take 1)” and “Ai Margini Della Follia (Alternate Take 2)” below.

Order your copy of the Dawn of the Dead soundtrack on vinyl over at Waxwork's website.

Below, find the complete OST tracklist and a look at the gorgeous packaging.

Dawn of the Dead OST Vinyl Artwork:

Dawn of the Dead OST Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A

01. L’alba Dei Morti Viventi

02. Zombi

03. Safari

Side B

04. Torte In Faccia

05. Ai Margini Della Follia

06. Zaratozom

07. La Caccia

08. Tirassegno

Side C

09. Oblio

10. Risveglio

11. L’alba Dei Morti Viventi (Alternate Take 1)

12. Ai Margini Della Follia (Alternate Take 1)

Side D

13. Zombi (Sexy)

14.Ai Margini Della Follia (Alternate Take 2)

15. Zombi (Supermarket)

16. L’alba Dei Morti Viventi (Intro – Alternate Take 2)

17. Zombi (The Living Dead’s Voices!)