Gorillaz announce Latin American tour dates for 2018

Rumor has it Gorillaz are set to drop a new record this year, a release that made both your and our most anticipated albums lists. Before Damon Albarn and the band get to that, though, they’ve got more plans to support last year’s Humanz. Today they’ve announced dates for a new Latin American tour set to take place in March.
The trek will kick off at Mexico’s Vive Latino Festival and includes stops in Santiago, Chile; Bogotá, Colombia; Asunción, Paraguay; and São Paulo, Brazil. Joining Gorillaz for their journey will be a number frequent collaborators, including De La Soul, Little Simz, Bootie Brown, Peven Everett, Pauline Black, and Jamie Principle. Kali Uchis will make a special appearance with the band at Vive Latino.
Find the complete itinerary, which also includes numerous European festivals, below.
Gorillaz 2018 Tour Dates:
03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival
03/20 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
03/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic Festival
03/27 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico
03/30 – São Paulo, BR @ Jockey Club
06/01-03 – Nuermbeg, DE @ Rock am Ring
06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock im Park
06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/04-07 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/14-16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival
Watch Gorillaz’s video for the Humanz box set bonus track “Garage Palace”, featuring Little Simz: