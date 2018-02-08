Gorillaz announce Latin American tour dates for 2018

Rumor has it Gorillaz are set to drop a new record this year, a release that made both your and our most anticipated albums lists. Before Damon Albarn and the band get to that, though, they’ve got more plans to support last year’s Humanz. Today they’ve announced dates for a new Latin American tour set to take place in March.

The trek will kick off at Mexico’s Vive Latino Festival and includes stops in Santiago, Chile; Bogotá, Colombia; Asunción, Paraguay; and São Paulo, Brazil. Joining Gorillaz for their journey will be a number frequent collaborators, including De La Soul, Little Simz, Bootie Brown, Peven Everett, Pauline Black, and Jamie Principle. Kali Uchis will make a special appearance with the band at Vive Latino.

Find the complete itinerary, which also includes numerous European festivals, below.

Gorillaz 2018 Tour Dates:

03/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/20 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

03/24 – Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic Festival

03/27 – Asunción, PY @ Asuncionico

03/30 – São Paulo, BR @ Jockey Club

06/01-03 – Nuermbeg, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock im Park

06/30-07/07 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/04-07 – Gydnia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/05-08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12-14 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/14-16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sónar Festival

Watch Gorillaz’s video for the Humanz box set bonus track “Garage Palace”, featuring Little Simz: