Greta Van Fleet extend 2018 North American headlining tour

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Michael Lavine

Michigan’s own Greta Van Fleet announced an expansive headlining tour last month. Now, the hard rockers are back today with even more dates set for North America.

The new shows take place in July and August and feature cities like Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, Boston, and Cleveland. Greta Van Fleet are also expected to hit Canada for the first time, with scheduled gigs in both Toronto and Ottawa.

The band — which has received a coveted cosign from the Robert Plant — is currently hard at work on its debut album.

Find the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus

03/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

03/27 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

03/28 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

03/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy

04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Academy

04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

05/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Music Festival

05/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival

06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest

07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant