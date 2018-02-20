Greta Van Fleet extend 2018 North American headlining tour

Michigan’s own Greta Van Fleet announced an expansive headlining tour last month. Now, the hard rockers are back today with even more dates set for North America.
The new shows take place in July and August and feature cities like Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, Boston, and Cleveland. Greta Van Fleet are also expected to hit Canada for the first time, with scheduled gigs in both Toronto and Ottawa.
The band — which has received a coveted cosign from the Robert Plant — is currently hard at work on its debut album.
Find the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:
03/20 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/22 – Cologne, DE @ Burgerhaus
03/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
03/25 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
03/27 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
03/28 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
03/31 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2
04/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
04/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
04/05 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
04/13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/02 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/06 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
05/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
05/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range Music Festival
05/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
06/01-03 – Mendig, DE @ Rock am Ring Festival
06/01-03 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park Festival
06/18 – Paris, FR @ Download Festival Paris
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
07/10 – Ottawa, ON @ Bluesfest
07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival
07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant