Greta Van Fleet hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rock Music chart for second time

"Safari Song" follows "Highway Tune" as the Michigan rock band's second No. 1 single

on February 24, 2018, 2:14pm
For the second time in their brief career, Greta Van Fleet sit atop Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart. The band’s “Safari Song” hit No. 1 for the week of February 24th, according to Billboard.

Greta Van Fleet’s debut single, “Highway Tune”, previously topped Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs in September 2017 and remained in that position for five weeks.

With the success of “Safari Song”, Greta Van Fleet become only the third act to top the Mainstream Rock Songs chart with its first two entries.

Greta Van Fleet are currently at work on their debut full-length album, which is set for release later this year. Next month, they’ll embark on an expansive world tour. Find the band’s upcoming dates here, and grab tickets here.

