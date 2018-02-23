Halloweenies: “John Carpenter’s Halloween” Totally Deserves a Four-Hour Discussion

“Death has come to your little town, Sheriff.”
Welcome back to another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network that finds McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman slicing and carving through one Halloween movie at a time as they trick or treat towards the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.
This month, the four Halloweenies hop into a BMW and head 150 miles to Haddonfield, Illinois, where Michael Myers has returned home. Yes, they’re revisiting the movie that started it all — John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, Halloween — and, boy, is this episode a whopper. How long? Well, let’s just say you could watch the film at least two times over.
Listen below and sleep tight, kids.
To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | iTunes | Podchaser
Chapters include:
— Introductions,
— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (20:00)
— Smith’s Grove Archives (45:25)
— September Girls (1:03:49)
— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:28:00)
— Buds and Bobs (1:55:45)
— WKNB (2:33:00), And One of Them Was Annie! (2:44:45)
— One Good Scare (2:50:20)
— Getoutnow! (2:57:30)
— Haddonfield Times (3:03:00)
— The Timeline (3:12:30)
— Vincent’s Drug Store (3:20:00)
— Final Thoughts (3:42:40)
— Outro (3:47:30).