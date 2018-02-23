Halloweenies: “John Carpenter’s Halloween” Totally Deserves a Four-Hour Discussion

“Death has come to your little town, Sheriff.”

Welcome back to another episode of Halloweenies, a limited series on the Consequence Podcast Network that finds McKenzie Gerber, Dan Caffrey, Justin Gerber, and Michael Roffman slicing and carving through one Halloween movie at a time as they trick or treat towards the October 19th release of David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated sequel.

This month, the four Halloweenies hop into a BMW and head 150 miles to Haddonfield, Illinois, where Michael Myers has returned home. Yes, they’re revisiting the movie that started it all — John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, Halloween — and, boy, is this episode a whopper. How long? Well, let’s just say you could watch the film at least two times over.

Listen below and sleep tight, kids.

Chapters include:

— Introductions,

— Mr. Sandman, Bring Me a Tweet (20:00)

— Smith’s Grove Archives (45:25)

— September Girls (1:03:49)

— Michael Myers Was 21 (1:28:00)

— Buds and Bobs (1:55:45)

— WKNB (2:33:00), And One of Them Was Annie! (2:44:45)

— One Good Scare (2:50:20)

— Getoutnow! (2:57:30)

— Haddonfield Times (3:03:00)

— The Timeline (3:12:30)

— Vincent’s Drug Store (3:20:00)

— Final Thoughts (3:42:40)

— Outro (3:47:30).