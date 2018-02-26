Heather Locklear arrested for domestic violence, battery of police officer

Heather Locklear's mugshot, via the Venture County Sheriff's Office

Heather Locklear, the actress best known for Melrose Place, was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of domestic violence. During the arrest, Locklear allegedly lashed out against officers and added three counts of battery to her charges.

TMZ reports that Locklear’s brother, Mark, arrived at her Thousand Oaks, California home to find her fighting with her boyfriend. The brother called 911, and when cops arrived, they “observed that the boyfriend had a visible mark.” When the officers went to take Locklear into custody, the 56-year-old resisted, flailing about and striking three deputies. When she was finally placed in handcuffs, she was taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into Ventura County jail.

Locklear has posted bail and is no longer in custody. However, she faces a felony charge for domestic violence and three misdemeanor counts of battery of emergency personnel.

This is not the first time the actress has had issues with the law. In 2011, LAPD responded to a domestic violence call at her then-boyfriend Jack Wagner’s home. “She lost it on him and he retaliated,” a law enforcement source said at the time. No charges were filed in the incident.

Locklear also has a history of substance abuse, most recently entering rehab last year. She faced DUI charges in 2008, though the charges were dismissed in return for three years of informal probation, a $700 fine, and driver safety classes.