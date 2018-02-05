Here’s a list of items banned from Foo Fighters concerts

A note to anyone planning to attend one of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates: leave the unflattering photos of Ryan Seacrest and pirated Land of the Lost VHS tapes at home. The band’s list of prohibited items is a hilarious hodgepodge of things that definitely shouldn’t be allowed into a concert (glass containers, weapons) and nonsense (Cream magazine that fail to mention Ted Nugent, derogatory press clippings of Shania Twain, non-number two pencils). The wacky items were likely included to ensure security personnel read through the entire list, but one can’t but dream of an incident in which a fan is turn away at the door for possessing a bottle of homemade nut milk.

For more Foo-tastic shenanigans, check out the band’s tour rider which doubles as a coloring book.