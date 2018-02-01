Menu
Here’s Frances Bean Cobain singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”

Daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love shares a capella version to her Instagram

by
on February 01, 2018, 11:14am
Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, has understandably shied away from anything involving music. But from time to time, she’s been known to post brief Instagram videos of herself singing. Last year she briefly covered Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle”, which her mother then re-posted to her own Instagram account, writing in the caption, “I know your father is very proud of this as am I baby, I love you to the moon and back ❤❤ #proudmommy.” Now, Frances has filmed herself singing an acapella-style cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”. Check it out below, or via her Instagram.

One can’t even begin to imagine the daunting expectations Bean would encounter if she were ever to pursue a career in music professionally. But something tells me she’d find more success than, say, James McCartney.

