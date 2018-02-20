Hop Along share new song “Not Abel”: Stream

Hop Along, photo by Philip Cosores

Last month, Hop Along announced their upcoming album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, and shared the lead single, “How Simple”. Now, they’ve followed up with a new track called “Not Abel”.

The multi-part song kicks off with tender folk melodies featuring acoustic guitar and string flourishes before transitioning into a catchy pop punk number midway through. Frances Quinlan’s vocals adapt to the changing sound as she spins a story about Abel and Cain. “Shirt bloodstained,” she belts. “And yet it was not Abel but Cain who got to hear/ The voice that for so long had been a stranger/ Not one word of all the time they spent growing up brothers.”

Check it out below.

Bark Your Head Off, Dog follows 2015’s excellent Painted Shut and will arrive April 6th on Saddle Creek. Pre-orders are ongoing here. The Philadelphia rock outfit will support the album with a two-month-long North American tour. Check out the complete schedule here.