Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor announces new solo album, shares “Beautiful Thing” video: Watch

Alexis Taylor, photo by Sylvain Deleu

Hot Chip frontman Alexis Taylor is prepping to drop a new solo album called Beautiful Thing on April 20th. His fourth full-length overall follows Piano from 2016.

Due out via Domino, the effort collects 10 tracks with titles such as “Dreaming Another Life”, “Deep Cut”, “A Hit Song”, and “There’s Nothing to Hide”. It was recorded with the assistance of Tim Goldsworthy, co-founder of DFA Records and member of UNKLE — the first time Taylor has ever worked on a solo album with an outside producer.

Taking a cue from the title, a press statement describes the record as “a very new, very individualist and – yes – very beautiful reflection of a life that’s changed immeasurably since Alexis first started out in music.” Taylor’s approach throughout involved pursuing “something subtle and elusive but ultimately quite profound and beautifully human.”

Fans can take a peek at the upcoming Beautiful Thing through its title track, released today. It’s a bustling arrangement featuring moments of disco flair alongside keyboard-led uplifts. Check it out below via its official music video, helmed by director Edwin Burdis.

Beautiful Thing Artwork:

Beautiful Thing Tracklist:

01. Dreaming Another Life

02. Beautiful Thing

03. Deep Cut

04. Roll on Blank Tapes

05. Suspicious of Me

06. A Hit Song

07. Oh Baby

08. There’s Nothing To Hide

09. I Feel You

10. Out of Time

Taylor has a couple of tour dates lined up at the moment, including solo shows and festival dates in the UK. A statement notes that US concerts are forthcoming.

Alexis Taylor 2018 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/18 – Manchester, UK @ The Ruby Lounge

04/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

04/20 – London, UK @ Omeara

04/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/25 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

04/26 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum

05/25-27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

07/19-22 – Manchester, UK @ Bluedot Festival

09/06-09 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival Number Six