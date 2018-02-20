Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor announces new solo album, shares “Beautiful Thing” video: Watch

Hot Chip frontman Alexis Taylor is prepping to drop a new solo album called Beautiful Thing on April 20th. His fourth full-length overall follows Piano from 2016.
Due out via Domino, the effort collects 10 tracks with titles such as “Dreaming Another Life”, “Deep Cut”, “A Hit Song”, and “There’s Nothing to Hide”. It was recorded with the assistance of Tim Goldsworthy, co-founder of DFA Records and member of UNKLE — the first time Taylor has ever worked on a solo album with an outside producer.
Taking a cue from the title, a press statement describes the record as “a very new, very individualist and – yes – very beautiful reflection of a life that’s changed immeasurably since Alexis first started out in music.” Taylor’s approach throughout involved pursuing “something subtle and elusive but ultimately quite profound and beautifully human.”
Fans can take a peek at the upcoming Beautiful Thing through its title track, released today. It’s a bustling arrangement featuring moments of disco flair alongside keyboard-led uplifts. Check it out below via its official music video, helmed by director Edwin Burdis.
Beautiful Thing Artwork:
Beautiful Thing Tracklist:
01. Dreaming Another Life
02. Beautiful Thing
03. Deep Cut
04. Roll on Blank Tapes
05. Suspicious of Me
06. A Hit Song
07. Oh Baby
08. There’s Nothing To Hide
09. I Feel You
10. Out of Time
Taylor has a couple of tour dates lined up at the moment, including solo shows and festival dates in the UK. A statement notes that US concerts are forthcoming.
Alexis Taylor 2018 Tour Dates:
04/17 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
04/18 – Manchester, UK @ The Ruby Lounge
04/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
04/20 – London, UK @ Omeara
04/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
04/25 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
04/26 – Paris, FR @ Badaboum
05/25-27 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
07/19-22 – Manchester, UK @ Bluedot Festival
09/06-09 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival Number Six