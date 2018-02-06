Howard Stern to pay tribute to David Bowie with star-studded radio broadcast

This Friday, February 9th, Howard Stern will air a very special David Bowie tribute on his SiriusXM show. Months in the making, the program will feature 25 acts covering their favorite tracks from the Thin White Duke. Among the involved artists: Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Garbage, Car Seat Headrest, and Aimee Mann.

Daryl Hall, Lisa Loeb, Dawes, Peter Frampton, Bleachers, Sun Kil Moon, The Struts, Corey Taylor, and Umphrey’s McGee are also scheduled to take part in the tribute. The whole thing will be hosted and produced by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti.

“It was my pleasure to make about half of [Bowie’s] albums with him and what was even better was that he was my personal friend as well,” Visconti told Billboard. “And I’m glad we can share these fantastic interpretations of his songs. There is no end to how they can be interpreted… This project is very ambitious because David Bowie songs are not easy to play and sing for technical reasons. But everyone who participated in this rose to the occasion.”

Corgan spoke about his contribution, a stripped-down take on “Space Oddity”, saying: “Growing up, Bowie was one of my idols, and getting to know him some when we played and worked together was a real honor. But that said, ‘Space Oddity’ wasn’t necessarily one of my favorites of David’s, and after his passing I found myself drawn to the alienating lyric the song, and singing it each night became my own personal way of mourning his loss. Eventually, too, I’d realize I was wrong about this tale of Major Tom. It’s truly fantastic, and like no other.”

Below, check out the full list of acts and their covers.

Peter Frampton – “Rebel Rebel” (Live)

Michael Penn and Aimee Mann – “After All”

Greta Van Fleet – “The Jean Genie”

Kristeen Young – “Moonage Daydream”

Britt Daniel (Spoon) – “Never Let Me Down”

Durand Jones & the Indications — “Young Americans”

Daryl Hall – “Fame”

Corey Taylor – “Fashion”

The Struts – “Suffragette City”

Lisa Loeb – “All the Young Dudes”

Sun Kil Moon – “John, I’m Only Dancing”

Umphrey’s McGee (Feat. Huey Lewis and Jeff Coffin) – “Let’s Dance”

Jade Bird – “Quicksand”

Biffy Clyro – “Modern Love”

Todd Rundgren – “Life on Mars?”

Bones – “I’m Afraid of Americans”

Dawes – “Oh! You Pretty Things”

Nikki Lane – “Golden Years”

Bleachers – “Ziggy Stardust”

Car Seat Headrest – “Ashes to Ashes”

Low Cut Connie – “Diamond Dogs”

Gogol Bordello – “Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”

Shawn Colvin – “Heroes”

Garbage – “Starman”

William Patrick Corgan – “Space Oddity”