Iceage return with new song “Catch It”: Stream

Icage, photo by Steve Gullick

Danish punk rockers Iceage have returned with their first new material since their excellent sophomore album, 2014’s Plowing Into the Field of Love. It comes in the form of a self-produced new song, “Catch It”, which was recorded to analog by Mattias Glavå at Sweden’s Kungsten Studios.

The track features haunting vocals by Elias Bender Rønnenfelt and builds toward a thrashing breakdown of guitars and crashing percussion during the latter half of the song. “Time moves forward quickly,” he sings. “Moves in twenty-four-hour segments/ Racing for the soul to grab chokehold.”

“Catch It” arrives with an accompanying Adam Hashemi-directed video mostly shot on 8mm film in Los Angeles. Watch it below.

Iceage have also announced a two-month long tour with Mary Lattimore in support, during which they promise to preview more fresh material. It kicks off on May 10th in Seattle after a handful of remaining European dates and runs through June 28th in New York. Along the way, the quartet will play cities including Nashville, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and more. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Iceage 2018 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Copenhagen, DE @ Hotel Cecil

05/04 – Berlin, DE @ Private Club

05/05 – Amsterdam, NE @ Bitterzoet

05/06 – Brussels, BE @ La Nuit De Botanique

05/07 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

05/08 – London, UK @ Scala

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum

05/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

05/20 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/21 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Santos

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s

05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

06/07 – Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall *

06/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

06/09 – Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival *

06/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

06/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria *

06/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

06/15 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto *

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

06/17 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

06/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

06/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

06/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

06/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

06/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *

06/25 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

06/26 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

06/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

* = w/ Mary Lattimore