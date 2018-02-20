Menu
In addition to Tool and A Perfect Circle albums, Maynard James Keenan is working on new Puscifer music

"#Whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking," writes the singer in a new Instagram posting

on February 20, 2018, 6:29pm
Maynard James Keenan is a pretty busy guy these days. As he gears up for the April 20th release of A Perfect Circle’s first new album in 14 years, Eat the Elephant, he’s just finished writing lyrics for Tool’s own long-awaited record and will soon join his bandmates in the studio. He’s also set to play shows with both Tool and A Perfect Circle in the coming months.

And yet amidst all that, Keenan’s apparently found time to begin working on new Puscifer music. “And on to @Puscifer,” teased Keenan in a new Instagram post, which also included several intriguing and inspirational hashtags: “#whileyouwerewhiningiwasworking, #lifeistooshort, and #createsomethingwitheverybreathyoudraw.”

Puscifer’s last album came in 2015 with Money Shot.

