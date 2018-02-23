It’s Happening: Sufjan Stevens will perform at the Academy Awards

Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores

After finding a tuxedo to wear, Sufjan Stevens is set to attend the Academy Awards next month. The enigmatic singer-songwriter contributed several tracks to the Oscar-nominated film Call Me By Your Name, including “Mystery of Love”, which itself is up in the Best Original Song category. Traditionally, the nominated musicians are invited to perform their respective song during the ceremony, and that is again the case this year.

The Academy has announced that Stevens, along with fellow Best Original Song nominees Mary J. Blige and Miguel, are all confirmed to perform at the March 4th ceremony, which airs live on ABC.

In related news, Stevens has announced a standalone 10-inch release for the songs he contributed to Call Me By Your Name. “Mystery of Love”, “Visions of Gideon”, and Doveman’s remix of “Futile Devices”, will be issued on limited-edition 10-inch vinyl for Record Store Day 2018 (April 21st). Listen to “Mystery of Love” and take a look at the cover art for the 10-inch below.