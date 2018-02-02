J.J. Abrams’ “epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama,” Demimonde, is coming to HBO

Photo by Heather Kaplan

J.J. Abrams may be a film producer and director of the highest order, but he’s also a writer known for penning hit television series like Lost, Alias, and Fringe. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has announced that HBO will be releasing Abrams’ first scripted series in a decade. It’s called Demimonde, and it was apparently the subject of an intense bidding war with Apple, who’s recently been nudging its way into the original content space.

THR describes the series as a sci-fi family drama about a girl who happens upon a number of strange experiments in the basement after her mother, a scientist, falls into a coma. Through one of them, she’s “transported to another world amid a battle against a monstrous, oppressive force” with her father following in her footsteps. HBO describes it as “an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama.”

Abrams already has a relationship with HBO, as the network is home to Westworld, on which he’s an executive producer. He and his production company, Bad Robot, are also working with HBO on Jordan Peele and Misha Green’s anthological horror drama Lovecraft Country. Beyond that, he’s also teaming with Quentin Tarantino for an R-rated Stark Trek movie, plus he’s adapting Stephen King’s Castle Rock and (of course) directing the next Star Wars movie.