Janelle Monáe announces new album, Dirty Computer, with cinematic teaser: Watch

In the five years since Janelle Monáe released her last album, 2013’s The Electric Lady, the futuristic soul singer has spent much of her time in Hollywood. She’s appeared in acclaimed films like Moonlight and Hidden Figures, all while quietly working on music in her downtime. Now, she’s chosen to announce her new album, Dirty Computer, in a very cinematic way.

The upcoming effort — which doesn’t yet have a release date — has been announced via a “film narrative” trailer airing in front of screenings of Black Panther. Monáe calls the project an “emotion picture,” and she’s shared a teaser of the thing online. The clip features an appearance by Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and sets the scene for a dystopian Afro-Futurism story sure to entice fans who have been following the saga of Monáe’s android alter-ego, Cindi Mayweather, since 2007’s Metropolis Suite 1 (The Chase).

