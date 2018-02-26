Jean Grae and Quelle Chris share video for “Gold, Purple, Orange”, starring Hannibal Buress and Eric Andre: Watch

Jean Grae and Quelle Chris Origins, photo by Mindy Tucker

Our new music feature Origins provides artists a chance to discuss the inspiration for their latest single.

Jean Grae and Quelle Chris are a match made in hip-hop heaven. Not only are they a betrothed couple, but their upcoming collaborative album, Everything’s Fine, is a tour de force of what these quirky, conscious rappers can do together. Due out March 30th via Mello Music Group, the LP merges biting honesty, idiosyncratic beats, and sharp satire in an effort to confront the odd and alarming realities of present day.

The video for the duo’s new single “Gold, Purple, Orange”, packages this all together for something that’s simultaneously goofy as all hell and deeply poignant. On the one hand, the MCs got to hang with their friends like Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress while posing in ridiculous outfits with random props for a strange homage to ’80s glamour photos. “I shot it in our living room, and now we own entirely too many 1980s backdrops for photo shoots,” Grae tells Consequence of Sound.

But behind those “awkward, temporary confident smiles” is a greater message that well matches the lyrical themes of the track. “It’s not being afraid to be yourself, for a long period of time,” Grae adds. “Even if that seems uncomfortable.” Truth in identity in the face of overbearing, preconceived notions is exactly what “Gold, Purple, Orange” is about. “Everybody from the hood gotta be G/ Everything in the news gotta real , right?/ Every Jew, golden rule, gotta save bills,” Chris raps over his own jazzy, scattered beat. It’s an ode to accepting individuality in spite of stereotypes, and nothing captures that better than a silly ass glamour shot.

Check out the video below.

For more on what inspired them, Grae and Chris have shared the Origins of “Gold, Purple, Orange” and its accompanying video.

Glamour photo shoots from the ’80s:

They’re beautiful. They’re soft. They’re expressive. People have the best shots and expressions. Not to mention- props. Not to mention backdrops. Yet, I have mentioned them. — Jean Grae

A different beat:

I started writing this over a different beat. The other beat also made the album. I’ll let you guess which one. — Quelle Chris

Sax solos in rap songs:

The awesome Dane Orr of Sonnymoon blessed us with a sax solo because rap songs and sax solos (real sax or the “Treat ‘Em Right” Chubb Rock keyboard type) are like milk and cookies. — QC

Maine:

We both had the same idea for this video and I think this ESP moment happened while spending quality time with quality friends in Maine. — QC

Jean:

For the most part I just dressed up and laughed. Jean did a damn fine job with this video. She’s damn fine at doing things. All the things. Things things things. — QC