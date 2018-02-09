Jeff Buckley’s manager to release biography about the late singer on the 21st anniversary of his death

One of the greatest singer-songwriters of all-time, Jeff Buckley, passed away on May 29th, 1997 after drowning in the Wolf River Harbor in Memphis, Tennessee. This spring, his manager Dave Lory is set to release a memoir about his relationship with the late musician beginning with Buckley’s rise to success in 1993 through his death. Entitled Jeff Buckley From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye, the biography is written with music journalist Jim Irvin and is set for release on May 29th, the 21st anniversary of Buckley’s passing.

(Read: Ranking Every Jeff Buckley Song from Worst to Best)

“I’ve never been able to tell it from my perspective before, nor have I participated in any of the books or interviews previously written,” Lory said about his relationship with Buckley through a press statement. “Apart from a few select occasions, I have refused to talk about my time with this unique artist. I found it too painful, too raw to revisit, for decades, but now I’m ready to tell my side of his story and to share my memories of the artist who burned so bright for too short a time but left a mark that is finding more new, devoted fans with every passing year.”

The book includes interviews with people who were close to Buckley, including official photographer Merri Cyr, Grace producer Andy Wallace, drummer Matt Johnson, and his best friend, Chris Dowd. Former Columbia Records staffers Steve Berkowitz, Leah Reid, Julie Borchard, Samantha Way, and Sara Silver also shared their memories of Buckley.

Pre-order information is available here.