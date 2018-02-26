Joan Baez announces farewell tour dates

Joan Baez

Next month, Joan Baez is set to return her first new album in a decade, Whistle Down the Wind. To support the release, the veteran singer-songwriter has just announced a corresponding North American tour, which she says will be her final such outing.

“I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album of which I am truly proud,” says Baez in a statement announcing the tour. “I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favorites with my audiences around the world.”

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on September 11th in Ithaca, New York and includes multiple nights at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and the Wang Theatre in Boston. The tour wraps up out west in the middle of November. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Recorded over a ten-day period in Los Angeles, Whistle Down The Wind was produced by three-time Grammy Award-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Allen Toussaint and others) and includes songs written by Tom Waits, Anohni, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Josh Ritter, Eliza Gilkyson, and more. It marks Baez’s first full-length release since 2008’s Grammy-nominated album, Day After Tomorrow, and it’s currently streaming in full via NPR.

Joan Baez 2018 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront

03/03 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Live

03/05 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthus

03/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset

03/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Koncerthuset

03/13 – York, UK @ Barbican Centre

03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

03/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

03/19 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall

03/21 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre

03/22 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre

03/25 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

03/26 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonie

03/28 – Prague, CZ @ Kongresove Centrum

03/30 – Bratislava, SL @ Market Hall

03/31 – Sarajevo, BA @ Bosnian Culture Center

05/21 – Brussels, BE @ Henry Lebouef Hall

05/23 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

05/25 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage

05/28 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theater

06/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Koninklijk Theater

06/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/05 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/07 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/08 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/10 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/11 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/17 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/25 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

07/26 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

07/29 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/31 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ Residenzschloss

08/01 – Schwetzingen, DE @ Schlosspark

08/03 – Cologne, DE @ Roncalliplatz

08/05 – Verona, IT @ Teatro Romano

08/06 – Rome, IT @ Terme di Carcacalla

08/08 – Udine, IT @ Castello di Udine

08/09 – Cuneo, IT @ Cortile dell’Agenzia di Pollenzo

08/12 – Marciac, FR @ Jazz in Marciac

09/11 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

09/12 – New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater

09/14 — Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre

09/15 – Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre

09/17 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts Maison Symphonique

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall

09/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/25 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall @ Kimmel Center for the Performing

09/28 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

09/29 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

10/03 — Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

10/24 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center

10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/28 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

11/05 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/08 – Eureka, CA @ Arkely Center for the Performing Arts

11/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater Oakland

Stream the album’s title track: