Joan Baez announces farewell tour dates

Next month, Joan Baez is set to return her first new album in a decade, Whistle Down the Wind. To support the release, the veteran singer-songwriter has just announced a corresponding North American tour, which she says will be her final such outing.
“I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album of which I am truly proud,” says Baez in a statement announcing the tour. “I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favorites with my audiences around the world.”
The North American leg of the tour kicks off on September 11th in Ithaca, New York and includes multiple nights at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and the Wang Theatre in Boston. The tour wraps up out west in the middle of November. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Recorded over a ten-day period in Los Angeles, Whistle Down The Wind was produced by three-time Grammy Award-winner Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Allen Toussaint and others) and includes songs written by Tom Waits, Anohni, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Josh Ritter, Eliza Gilkyson, and more. It marks Baez’s first full-length release since 2008’s Grammy-nominated album, Day After Tomorrow, and it’s currently streaming in full via NPR.
Joan Baez 2018 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Stockholm Waterfront
03/03 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Live
03/05 – Oslo, NO @ Konserthus
03/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset
03/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Koncerthuset
03/13 – York, UK @ Barbican Centre
03/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
03/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
03/19 – Belfast, IE @ Waterfront Hall
03/21 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre
03/22 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre
03/25 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
03/26 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonie
03/28 – Prague, CZ @ Kongresove Centrum
03/30 – Bratislava, SL @ Market Hall
03/31 – Sarajevo, BA @ Bosnian Culture Center
05/21 – Brussels, BE @ Henry Lebouef Hall
05/23 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
05/25 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage
05/28 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
05/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
05/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theater
06/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Koninklijk Theater
06/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/05 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/07 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/08 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/10 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/11 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/13 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/14 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/16 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/17 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/25 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus
07/26 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus
07/29 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/31 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ Residenzschloss
08/01 – Schwetzingen, DE @ Schlosspark
08/03 – Cologne, DE @ Roncalliplatz
08/05 – Verona, IT @ Teatro Romano
08/06 – Rome, IT @ Terme di Carcacalla
08/08 – Udine, IT @ Castello di Udine
08/09 – Cuneo, IT @ Cortile dell’Agenzia di Pollenzo
08/12 – Marciac, FR @ Jazz in Marciac
09/11 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
09/12 – New Haven, CT @ Shubert Theater
09/14 — Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre
09/15 – Boston, MA @ The Wang Theatre
09/17 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts Maison Symphonique
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Roy Thomson Hall
09/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/25 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall @ Kimmel Center for the Performing
09/28 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
09/29 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
10/03 — Cleveland, OH @ State Theatre
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
10/24 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
10/25 – Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic Performing Arts Center
10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
10/28 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
11/04 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall
11/05 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/08 – Eureka, CA @ Arkely Center for the Performing Arts
11/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Royce Hall
11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater Oakland
Stream the album’s title track: