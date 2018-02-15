Joey Bada$$ announces Amerikkkana Tour of North America

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ had a prolific 2017, having released his sophomore LP, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, in addition to a number of new singles and an ode to Prince. Now, he’s kicking off 2018 by announcing the Amerikkkana tour of North America, which ignites in Boston on April 17th.
West coast rappers Boogie and Buddy will join Bada$$ on the tour, which wraps around the coasts before sprinting into the midwest and wrapping up with a pair of Canadian shows.
More dates are apparently on the way. You can nab tickets on the rapper’s website, or via Stubhub.
Joey Bada$$ 2018 Tour Dates:
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
04/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
04/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
05/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/17 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS