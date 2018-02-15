Joey Bada$$ announces Amerikkkana Tour of North America

Joey Bada$$, photo by Ben Kaye

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ had a prolific 2017, having released his sophomore LP, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$, in addition to a number of new singles and an ode to Prince. Now, he’s kicking off 2018 by announcing the Amerikkkana tour of North America, which ignites in Boston on April 17th.

West coast rappers Boogie and Buddy will join Bada$$ on the tour, which wraps around the coasts before sprinting into the midwest and wrapping up with a pair of Canadian shows.

More dates are apparently on the way. You can nab tickets on the rapper’s website, or via Stubhub.

Joey Bada$$ 2018 Tour Dates:

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

04/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

04/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

04/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

04/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

05/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/17 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

05/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS