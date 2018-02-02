John Carpenter admits he hasn’t seen all of the Halloween sequels

A few weeks ago, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes published a tweet that seemed to imply horror icon John Carpenter was dead. Carpenter disputed this take on his mortality, and today the site published a hilarious interview with the director in which they apologize for the mixup.

Carpenter, who assumed the site confused him with Wes Craven, good-naturedly jabbed them for the mixup—”[It] just pissed me off, that’s all. It irritated me, it irritated me. You know, what the hell”—before moving on to discuss the Halloween franchise, his music, video games, and VR.

(Read: The Making of John Carpenter’s Halloween)

Perhaps the biggest takeaway here, at least for fans of the Halloween franchise as a whole, is the revelation that Carpenter hasn’t even seen all the sequels. He wrote and directed the film’s first installment, then helped pen the script for its sequel. Otherwise, however, he’s kept his nose out of the franchise. So which ones did he skip? Might it be the controversial Season of the Witch? Or does Carpenter not know the glory of “Paul Stephen Rudd” as Tommy Doyle in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers? Dude, just watch ’em.

The good news is that he’s excited about being involved with director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride’s upcoming Halloween reboot/sequel. “Well if I’m just flapping my gums here, talking about it, why don’t I try to make it as good as I can? I could offer advice. I could talk to the director. I like the director very much. I like the script. So, you know, stop throwing rocks from the sidelines and get in there and try to do something positive.”

We’ve already reported on how Carpenter will be providing music for the film, and he offered up some thoughts on that process as well. “Well, you see, as a composer, you have to wait until the director has his cut done, and sit down with him and do a spotting session,” he explained. “I gotta find out what kind of music he wants. Does he want all new? Does he want to refurbish some of the older stuff? Does he want a combination? You know, what does he want? It’s his movie now. I’m just the little worker bee helping.”

(Read: It’s Time for the Halloween Series to Stop Ignoring Its Shitty Sequels)

Also, despite the megahit soundtrack to Stranger Things’ is consistently compared to the horror soundtracks of Carpenter, he doesn’t understand why. In fact, he doesn’t see any likeness between his work and the rising tide of synth-based horror soundtracks. “I saw a preview of Stranger Things — I haven’t watched it. It didn’t sound anything like me. And I’m not sure which ones people are talking about,” he said. “As far as I can see, nobody scores movies like I do. They just don’t. They don’t even try to do it the way I do it, which is fine. If you point out something to me, I’ll take a listen to it.”Meanwhile, he’s been touring on the strength of his excellent Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998. Green’s Halloween is set to haunt theaters on October 19th.