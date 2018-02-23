Jon Hopkins shares four-minute trailer of new music: Watch

Jon Hopkins, photo by Heather Kaplan

Jon Hopkins is set to perform at some of this year’s biggest festivals, including Melt! in Germany and Primavera Sound in Spain, and it looks like he’ll be doing so with new material in his repertoire.

In a Facebook post today, the English producer shared a four-minute trailer featuring all-new music, as well as a note reassuring that there’s more in the pipeline. “I’m so happy to share some brand new music with you,” he wrote. “There is so much more news to come soon, but this is where it begins.”

Check out the trailer below, which features moments of flickering urgency and ambient peace.

Hopkins’ last full-length was the acclaimed Immunity from 2013. Since then, he put out his Asleep Versions EP in 2014, followed by his Late Night Tales: Jon Hopkins mix in 2015. Hopkins also produced original work for both Coldplay and London Grammar and remixed Lorde and Disclosure.